Odroid Go Super wifi problem
-
pavlli last edited by
Hi,
I just installed Recalbox on my OGS, but I am unable connect to wifi. I have this 2 dongles
https://www.edimax.com/edimax/merchandise/merchandise_detail/data/edimax/uk/wireless_adapters_ac450/ew-7711ulc/
https://www.tp-link.com/us/home-networking/usb-adapter/archer-t2u-nano/
but noone is working.
I didn't receive list of available networks, and I also try to entry manually my network SSID and password, but it didn't help.
So it means, that these two dongles are not supported? Or is there another way how to make it work?
Thanks.
-
pavlli last edited by
@pavlli And I found this big one https://www.tp-link.com/cz/home-networking/adapter/tl-wn722n/ which should be supported according to documentation, but it still not working...
-
Zing Global moderator Translator