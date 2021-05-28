Hi,

I have a little issue with sound crackling in emulation station. I use my recalbox (rpi3 b+ with aukru power adaptor and no overclock) on my TV where it works perfectly, but also recently on a little toguard 7 inch screen for portable systems.

On this screen it happens that sometimes, Emulation station music is crackling and sounds like if it was played slower than it should. I've tested this both on 7.2.1 and 7.1.1 (happens less often on 7.2.1). It seems to happen ramdomly and sometimes lasts only a few seconds sometimes longer. This is really weird. It does not happen via jack output.

In emulators sound is perfect in all cases.

I've tested with an scart/hdmi to hdmi converter and when I use it sound issue in ES does not happen anymore (but when I shut down rpi I still hear the fan so I'm not confident with it).

I've tested on a third screen where it works perfectly too.

I've tried to set different resolutions (using tv service), increased config_hdmi_boost option up to 7 nothing eliminates the issue.

Screen is working fine with other HDMI sources.

Don't know where to look further. Does someone have an idea ? Do not hesitate to ask further information if needed.

Thanks !