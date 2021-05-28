Sound crackling in Emulation Station
Feyd
Hi,
I have a little issue with sound crackling in emulation station. I use my recalbox (rpi3 b+ with aukru power adaptor and no overclock) on my TV where it works perfectly, but also recently on a little toguard 7 inch screen for portable systems.
On this screen it happens that sometimes, Emulation station music is crackling and sounds like if it was played slower than it should. I've tested this both on 7.2.1 and 7.1.1 (happens less often on 7.2.1). It seems to happen ramdomly and sometimes lasts only a few seconds sometimes longer. This is really weird. It does not happen via jack output.
In emulators sound is perfect in all cases.
I've tested with an scart/hdmi to hdmi converter and when I use it sound issue in ES does not happen anymore (but when I shut down rpi I still hear the fan so I'm not confident with it).
I've tested on a third screen where it works perfectly too.
I've tried to set different resolutions (using tv service), increased config_hdmi_boost option up to 7 nothing eliminates the issue.
Screen is working fine with other HDMI sources.
Don't know where to look further. Does someone have an idea ? Do not hesitate to ask further information if needed.
Thanks !
Zing
@feyd Have you tried to change the videomode in the recalbox.conf file?
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/video/display-configuration/complete-guide-on-video-configuration
Have you tested with a clean install of the latest version? You only said that you tested with version 7.2.1, but it is not clear whether you have already modified something or not, whether it was an update or not, if it is possible, test with a clean installation of the latest version, or, if you have upgraded from from a previous version, perform a factory reset (press Start to enter the main menu of the Emulationstation, go to advanced settings, and you will find the factory reset option) -> a factory reset will keep all your personal data, but, will delete all custom settings.
Have you tested with another HDMI cable? There are several versions of HDMI cable, not to mention the quality of the cable: There are cables with and without a filter, does this filter help against interference, does the cable you are using have a filter?
but when I shut down rpi I still hear the fan
Which case are you using?
Feyd
@zing
Hi ! Thanks for your answer.
I tried to change videomode but in config.txt file. I kept 720p or 1080p to be able to use it on all screens in both hdmi modes.
I used a clean install. No changes except language and shader sets.
I have tested another HDMI cable and it seems to be much better now ! I use and hdmi switch and tested without it to plug hdmi directly before asking for help but forgot to try to change raspberry hdmi cable ! thanks !
My case is just a plastic case no additional components (nes3pi).
Fan issue is there when I plug the raspberry into a scart to hdmi converter that also have an hdmi entry. As the fan keeps on turning when raspberry power adaptor was unplugged after use and only stops when I unplug the converter one. I did not wanted to use this solution because of that and used it just for test.
Thanks for your help !
Zing
shader sets
Shaders can cause problems (I am not saying that they will cause problems, I am saying that there are some cases where they cause problems), it is recommended to test without a shader to ensure that this is not the case. Overlays can also create problems when configured incorrectly or at a higher than ideal resolution.
nes3pi
I don't know this case, but, for example, retroflag's cases have a script for safe shutdown (which also turns off the fan), maybe this nes3pi case has some similar option, but I can't guarantee it.
scart to hdmi converter
Perhaps this will interest you:
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/video/crt/connecting-your-recalbox-to-a-crt-with-hdmi-and-scart