2 sec black screen every 10 sec
-
djpcpower last edited by
Hello,
I installed the latest version of Recalbox on a raspberry pi 4.
Everything is connected in my terminal on a 4: 3 vga screen via an HDMI / VGA adapter. The loudspeakers are also connected to this adapter. Approximately every 10 seconds the screen turns black for 2 seconds. The sound is not impacted and there is no bug in use. I tested my adapter with another pi (under kodi) is no problem. The same setup on a living room screen works perfectly.
I saw another topic where the person solved this problem by modifying the power strip but the result remains unchanged.
Anyone have an idea on how to correct this problem?
Thank you in advance for your suggestions.
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
@djpcpower Have you tried to change the videomode in the recalbox.conf file?
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/video/display-configuration/complete-guide-on-video-configuration
Have you tested with a clean install of the latest version? You only said that you tested with version 7.2.1, but it is not clear whether you have already modified something or not, whether it was an update or not, if it is possible, test with a clean installation of the latest version, or, if you have upgraded from from a previous version, perform a factory reset (press Start to enter the main menu of the Emulationstation, go to advanced settings, and you will find the factory reset option) -> a factory reset will keep all your personal data, but, will delete all custom settings.
Have you tested with another HDMI cable? There are several versions of HDMI cable, not to mention the quality of the cable: There are cables with and without a filter, does this filter help against interference, does the cable you are using have a filter?
I understand that you tested the adapter, but without the adapter on another screen, the same problem also occurs?
-
djpcpower last edited by
@zing Thanks for the feedback and sorry if I haven't been comprehensive enough.
This is a new installation on a new rpi 4 with a new sd card and a new hdmi cable.
As for the tests, I replaced the sd card with another card with KODI installed on it and everything works perfectly (with the hdmi cable, vga adapter, ...) I connected my rpi with the recalbox card on my flat screen with the same hdmi cable and everything also works.
There is only on my screen (17 '' 4/3 and vga) of arcade terminal with recalbox that the problem arises.
As for the config.txt file, it does not contain the HDMI lines. I found them in recolbox-user-config but the different modes I configured did not improve.
Is this the correct configuration file?
Any idea where the problem comes from?
Thank you in advance for your help.
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
Any idea where the problem comes from?
Probably from video mode, if not I have no idea what it might be, you need to test all the possibilities of video mode before you can guarantee that it isn't.
Is recolbox-user-config.txt the correct configuration file?
Yes it's one of the options, as long as you've edited it correctly it should work, how exactly did you edit it?
what settings have you edited/added? It's hard for me to give an opinion without knowing what you've done. It's a common mistake for users not to remove the # sign in front of lines (if it doesn't, it doesn't work), or edit with the wrong parameter, or not restart and think the change is immediate, for example...
But if you edit the videomode in recalbox.conf, it usually solves the problem, have you checked that?