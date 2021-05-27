@djpcpower Have you tried to change the videomode in the recalbox.conf file?

https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/video/display-configuration/complete-guide-on-video-configuration

Have you tested with a clean install of the latest version? You only said that you tested with version 7.2.1, but it is not clear whether you have already modified something or not, whether it was an update or not, if it is possible, test with a clean installation of the latest version, or, if you have upgraded from from a previous version, perform a factory reset (press Start to enter the main menu of the Emulationstation, go to advanced settings, and you will find the factory reset option) -> a factory reset will keep all your personal data, but, will delete all custom settings.

Have you tested with another HDMI cable? There are several versions of HDMI cable, not to mention the quality of the cable: There are cables with and without a filter, does this filter help against interference, does the cable you are using have a filter?

I understand that you tested the adapter, but without the adapter on another screen, the same problem also occurs?