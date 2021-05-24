Some games not working since latest release
Hi, I have the recalbox and completed the new release recently
since then, I have a couple of games that go to their home page, but no buttons that I press work - the games are Bubble Bobble Featuring Rainbow Island and also Bomberman
both games worked perfectly before the release......the controllers are not the issue as they work fine on other games
Any ideas? please note I am not technical at all
thanks in advance
Zing Global moderator Translator
@blythy79 You need to check the ROMSET of your ROMS: on all Arcade consoles, it is necessary that the ROM version corresponds to the core version, for example, the MAME2003 core will be used with MAME2003 roms, you can even work with MAME2010 ROMs and vice versa, but not in the right way.
The required ROMSETs are described here:
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/tutoriels/jeux/generalite/les-roms-et-les-isos/les-romset-pour-recalbox
You can convert the ROMSET of your ROMS using tools like Romulus or ClrmamePro (most popular):
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/utility/rom-management/romulus-tutorial
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/utility/rom-management/clrmamepro-tutorial
Some users prefer to download complete ROMS packages from the internet, but I can't help you in this case because these files are protected by copyright, so if you do it this way, you will have to do it yourself.
In addition, you need to verify that you have all the necessary BIOS, in the EmulationStation menu there is a BIOS checker, use it.
Thank you very much, that makes sense! I will check that all over later and try to fix it
Thank you very much
barbudreadmon
I'm not sure which Bomberman the OP is talking about, but "Bubble Bobble Featuring Rainbow Island" is definitely a psx game.
@Blythy79 If the Bomberman is also PSX, then my guess would be improper device settings, i already mentioned it in other topics : you need a proper "device type" value set in
Quick menu > Controls > Port X Controls, and you need to set the proper multitap setting in
Quick menu > Optionsdepending on the game, meaning disabling multitap for games not compatible with it, or enabling it on the right port for compatible games.