Atari St - Save state
Good evening all.
When trying to save any Atari ST game it is coming up saying “core does not support save states”.
I’ve looked on the net and I’ve read that if it’s a libretro version it won’t save - I checked and the only option I have is Libretro.
Is there anyway round this?
If I update games list will this change? Maybe to a version I can save?
Regards
Foggy
@foggy No, if the core does not allow it, the only option would be to change the core, but, there is only one core available for the Atari ST, so there is no such option:
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/hardware-compatibility/emulators-compatibility#computosaures
Is this a new development? I haven't upgraded from 7.1.1 yet and I can save Atari ST states.
Many thanks for your help.
I’m not really up on my computer skills, so any advice is welcome.
Just 1 more question at the moment:-
On the UI settings I’ve noticed there is a update games list, does this download new games that currently aren’t on the system I have and Also would it add new games consoles?
Regards
Jamie
No, I'm just following the documentation (I can't test it now, but the documentation should be correct):
https://docs.libretro.com/library/hatari/
Are you sure it is possible to use savestates on the Atari ST? (if yes, i will have to test it on another occasion, now i don't have that possibility).
@foggy When you add ROMS over the network, Recalbox cannot recognize them instantly, it is necessary to use this option for EmulationStation check the changes.