Black screen after boot on one TV
-
Hi all. I recently put together a Raspberry Pi 4 4GB together with Recalbox. Recalbox works fine on my 4k monitor and 4k TV. When I try it on my 720p TV, I get a black screen after the initial splash screen (with the Pi logo and white text). I'm guessing it has something to do with the resolution. My 4k Firestick works fine on the same TV. Is there something I need to change in order for it to work with 720p? Or is there something else I'm missing? Thanks!
-
@servethebeam19
What's your version of Recalbox (say the version, don't say "the last one")?
Did you build your Recalbox yourself, or download a ready-made image, or, did you buy everything ready?
See if this helps:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/24324/black-screen-after-update-from-7-1-to-7-2-same-after-a-fresh-install
-
@zing I am using Recalbox version 7.2.1-Reloaded. This is my first build using it so I've never used an older one. I used the Raspberry Pi Imager from the Recalbox website.
I went to the link you sent me and I'm using the same case as OP, Argon One V2 Case. I pulled the Pi out of the case and plugged it into the TV. Still a black screen.
-
-
@zing I tried command xrandr after logging in through PuTTY and get "-bash: xrandr: command not found."
I'm not really familiar with command lines so I'm guessing there is something I'm missing?
-
@servethebeam19 Try WinSCP, if it fails, post a print