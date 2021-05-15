@zing Thank you for your help. After watching the video, I was trying to flash the image via balenaetcher but I always got a warning, saying "Somthing went wrong. If it is a compressed image, please check that the archive is not corrupted." and then nothing. I wasn`t able to write it to the SD with balenaetcher so I took the raspbian imager but still not working.

After that I was trying it with another Raspberry Pi 4 and it worked, so it seemed to be an incompatibility with the hardware of my first Raspberry Pi 4. For that one, I am using an Argon One V2 Case which hase a HDMI extension board. If I take the HDMI extension out the Recalbox 7.2 works fine. But still the hardware was working with the Recalbox 7.1 Verison. Is there a posibility to get it working again?