Black Screen after update from 7.1 to 7.2 same after a fresh install
Hi,
After updating my recalbox from 7.1 to 7.2 screen doesn`t work anymore I have sound but no screen. I get the same problem when I make a fresh installation. If I install 7.1 again it works fine. My system is a Raspberry Pi 4 with 4 gb.
Do you have any idea what the problem could be?
Thanks
@rebo
@rebo There is no way to be sure of the reason, but it sure must be some kind of conflict.
Do what is suggested in this video, and see if it resolves:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=skeULeTu7p8&list=PL2oNQ0AT7fx2ExiSNrfHUzga5GnogI4sh&index=23&ab_channel=Recalbox
@zing Thank you for your help. After watching the video, I was trying to flash the image via balenaetcher but I always got a warning, saying "Somthing went wrong. If it is a compressed image, please check that the archive is not corrupted." and then nothing. I wasn`t able to write it to the SD with balenaetcher so I took the raspbian imager but still not working.
After that I was trying it with another Raspberry Pi 4 and it worked, so it seemed to be an incompatibility with the hardware of my first Raspberry Pi 4. For that one, I am using an Argon One V2 Case which hase a HDMI extension board. If I take the HDMI extension out the Recalbox 7.2 works fine. But still the hardware was working with the Recalbox 7.1 Verison. Is there a posibility to get it working again?
@ReBo
Try it with Rufus.
I am using an Argon One V2 Case which hase a HDMI extension board. If I take the HDMI extension out the Recalbox 7.2 works fine. But still the hardware was working with the Recalbox 7.1 Verison. Is there a posibility to get it working again?
I don't have this case, so I can't test it, but, I don't see reports from other users with this case with the same problem, so there doesn't seem to be an incompatibility between the case and Recalbox.
Have you tested with the other HDMI output?
Have you ever tried doing a factory reset?