Copy from Windows to share (SMB)
Hello,
I finally migrated from version 6 to the latest version 7.2.1.
Before the migration I made a backup of the existing version (bios, rom, cheats, saves and themes) using the robocopy command under windows
"Robocopy SOURCE DESTINATION /MIR /purge"
The restoration was more complicated!
To restore normally what goes well is:
"Robocopy SOURCE DESTINATION /S"
But from NTFS to EXT, this sometimes causes problems.
But not all files get through. after some research the solution is
"Robocopy SOURCE DESTINATION /COPY:DX /S /R:0 /W:0 /FFT /X"
If it helps anyone
Another strange thing is the gamelist.xml file in my MAME folder. Impossible to copy it.
Error 80070032
The only solution was to redo it from an existing one and copy the content from Notepad++.
After recovery, the size is different. The comparison gives identical file !
Difference is the line return code and codage
The version that does not work CR+LF, UTF8 BOM
The version that works only with LF, UTF8
On RPI4 no problem, only RPI3.
Do you have any ideas?
Thank you
I've been browsing the forum to see if there are any SMB problems... and there are some!
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/tutoriels/reseau/partage/windows-10-impossible-dacceder-a-recalbox-depuis-le-partage-reseau
https://docs.microsoft.com/fr-FR/troubleshoot/windows-server/networking/guest-access-in-smb2-is-disabled-by-default
https://social.technet.microsoft.com/Forums/en-US/cb154fb1-50e3-4b0b-8aec-6fc464b22f65/error-0x80070032-while-trying-to-copy-a-folder-onto-a-network-share?forum=w7itpronetworking
Selon ce poste upnp et airplay de kodi, chez moi, kodi est désactivé
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/20030/problème-lors-de-transfert-de-fichiers-en-http-smb-et-ssh-vers-recalbox/2
Zing
@sharky Okay, if the post says:
"with airplay and upnp disabled in Kodi the file transfer problem has totally disappeared!"
So, have you tried to disable airplay and upnp in kodi?
If you are transferring over the network, did you connect via SSH and stop the emulationstation first, to avoid errors?
Sorry, but, what prevents you from connecting your storage device directly to windows, instead of having to connect via the network?
Just an additional reminder about the gamelist after update: it is necessary to update them to avoid compatibility problems between the versions.
I recommend using external software, it is easier.
sharky
Hello
Thank you for your response.
@zing said in Copy from Windows to share (SMB):
"with airplay and upnp disabled in Kodi the file transfer problem has totally disappeared!"
So, have you tried to disable airplay and upnp in kodi?
Kodi is completely disabled
But actually, it might be possible to turn it on, disable both functions and disable it
If you are transferring over the network, did you connect via SSH and stop the emulationstation first, to avoid errors?
I tried to copy the file gamelist_ori.xml from windows by stoping emulationstation before. The problem remains the same
/etc/init.d/S31emulationstation stop
I tested it from a Linux machine. copy-paste or drag-drop works with same file.
I ventured to use Rsync. Concerned for use on sharing in viewfed mode and without a password.
Also attempted to mount the sharing in guest mode, but not the right to write.
What is strange is that the file does not even create at startup!!
Doesn't the system analyze existing games to create the file?
Sorry, but, what prevents you from connecting your storage device directly to windows, instead of having to connect via the network?
In order to restore my backup from my PC, without erasing what is new! (sync one way with robocopy)
Currently the best solution I found is with the SCP command
scp -r %curpath%bios\ \\%recalbox%\share\bios\ scp -r %curpath%saves\ \\%recalbox%\share\saves\ scp -r %curpath%cheats\ \\%recalbox%\share\cheats\ scp -r %curpath%themes\ \\%recalbox%\share\themes\ scp -r %curpath%roms\ \\%recalbox%\share\roms\
Just an additional reminder about the gamelist after update: it is necessary to update them to avoid compatibility problems between the versions.
I recommend using external software, it is easier.
What is strange is that the file does not even create at startup!!
Doesn't the system analyze existing games to create the file?
Hi,
I discovered something else!
From the same PC (Win10), if I unzip the archive (7z) on my PC and copy the content to the reacalbox via sharing, it doesn't work.
If I unzip the archive directly on the recalbox share, it works! (do not use drag&frop)
Where can the difference come from?
Zing
@sharky I'm not sure, maybe it's a windows bug, but I can't confirm this.
olivierdroid92
@sharky
Hello
I've experienced the same issue with windows 10 with same error number.
But when I perform a copy from Nas to recalbox using SMB CiFs no issue.
Based on all tests performed I think it is linked to windows OS
Thank you for sharing your experiences.
Windows or NTFS/FAT disk format?
NTFS embeds rights that do not exist under FAT/FAT32 and are not the same as under EXT!
I'll do a FAT32 test!
In any case always the same problems Windows to Linux.
I didn't do it from a NAS but directly from a Linux machine.
Ah! So maybe I eliminate the NTFS/FAT problem, because I used the same NTFS disk on my Linux and it worked!
Hi,
There must be something that changes somewhere!
I make a new copie from the recalbox to my NTFS backup drive. And the files that didn't work from the NTFS drive to the Recalbox now works.