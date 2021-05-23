Hello,

I finally migrated from version 6 to the latest version 7.2.1.

Before the migration I made a backup of the existing version (bios, rom, cheats, saves and themes) using the robocopy command under windows

"Robocopy SOURCE DESTINATION /MIR /purge"

The restoration was more complicated!

To restore normally what goes well is:

"Robocopy SOURCE DESTINATION /S"

But from NTFS to EXT, this sometimes causes problems.

But not all files get through. after some research the solution is

"Robocopy SOURCE DESTINATION /COPY:DX /S /R:0 /W:0 /FFT /X"

If it helps anyone

Another strange thing is the gamelist.xml file in my MAME folder. Impossible to copy it.

Error 80070032



The only solution was to redo it from an existing one and copy the content from Notepad++.

After recovery, the size is different. The comparison gives identical file !



Difference is the line return code and codage

The version that does not work CR+LF, UTF8 BOM

The version that works only with LF, UTF8

On RPI4 no problem, only RPI3.

Do you have any ideas?

Thank you

I've been browsing the forum to see if there are any SMB problems... and there are some!

Links

https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/tutoriels/reseau/partage/windows-10-impossible-dacceder-a-recalbox-depuis-le-partage-reseau

https://docs.microsoft.com/fr-FR/troubleshoot/windows-server/networking/guest-access-in-smb2-is-disabled-by-default

https://social.technet.microsoft.com/Forums/en-US/cb154fb1-50e3-4b0b-8aec-6fc464b22f65/error-0x80070032-while-trying-to-copy-a-folder-onto-a-network-share?forum=w7itpronetworking