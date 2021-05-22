Pushbutton for power off does not shutdown the pi...
Hello,
I have followed the tutorial on how to add a momentary pushbutton to stop the Pi.
I added my button on gpio 3 and ground as stated.
When i push my button, recalbox starts to shutdown but it hangs on a Black screen with a recalbox page...
Same if i use the menu > power off
I can't find what prevents pi from shutting down.
Any idea ?
@zebu What is your hardware?
What's your version of Recalbox (say the version, don't say "the last one")?
Did you build your Recalbox yourself, or download a ready-made image, or, did you buy everything ready?
@zing I use the 7.2. 1.
Image ready made on the recalbox webpage.
Everything else done diy (case, installation, assembly...)
@zing This is the tutorial I followed.
I don't have a ON/OFF "locked" switch, only a momentary switch, so I use
"system.power.switch=PIN56PUSH for a push button"
Line uncommented in the recalbox.conf > rebooted.
When I press the button short (while on the main Recalbox screen/system list), it goes black, showing only the Recalbox logo, with version on bottom.
Exactly the same behavior when I try the menu method "Menu > Exit > Shutdown system" ... the screen hangs on the same screen...
Same behavior when I try reboot (from the menu) ... it hangs on the same screen again.
Same behavior with the line : "system.power.switch=PIN56PUSH" commented or uncommented...
Tested from bluetooth gamepad / wired gamepad / keyboard ... (with gamepads disconnected) ==> Always the same
UPDATE : I might have found the problem.
I use a python script to manage a noctua pwm fan.
The script is actually started by /etc/init.d/S99custom
It seems that this script is causing the shutdown/reboot to hang.
I've commented the script start line and shutdown is OK now, even with the switch.
I'm searching how to start the script somewhere that is not preventing the system to stop.
Any idea ?
@Zing Thanks for the idea !
I found this topic very similar to mine :
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/11228/nespi-fan-control-2-problèmes-résolus-en-même-temps/8
I just realized he used the same script (S99Custom) in the /etc/init.d directory, to launch his python script...
I then found that I forgot to add a "&" at the end of the line, in order to detach the python script execution from the bash session.
I will try asap and then get back here to told you.