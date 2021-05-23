Hello there, I'm working on a theme and I am having graphical issues on Main Screen (and sometimes on Game Selection Screen as well).

Raspberry Pi 4 2GB, recalbox 7.2.1.

Sometimes the background goes completely black, sometimes a piece on top goes missing (as if the image file was corrupt - which is not true because it goes back to normal when I update the games list).

Any idea what could be causing it?

Regards,

John CLK