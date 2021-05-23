Main Menu graphical glitches
Hello there, I'm working on a theme and I am having graphical issues on Main Screen (and sometimes on Game Selection Screen as well).
Raspberry Pi 4 2GB, recalbox 7.2.1.
Sometimes the background goes completely black, sometimes a piece on top goes missing (as if the image file was corrupt - which is not true because it goes back to normal when I update the games list).
Any idea what could be causing it?
Regards,
John CLK
@clkgames Does this happen only with this theme?
With the default theme, does this also happen?
Could be the resolution of the theme, are you using the 1080p version? Have you tried with the 720p version?
Scavy Global moderator
@clkgames it occurs sometimes when you have to much systems with a high video rate theme (for example 1080p). That means a lack of V-ram (1 go on the Rpi4). Restart your system to reset the glitch.
I suggest you install a 480p theme (i do so), this problem does not happen
@zing said in Main Menu graphical glitches:
@clkgames Does this happen only with this theme?
With the default theme, does this also happen?
Could be the resolution of the theme, are you using the 1080p version? Have you tried with the 720p version?
Actually my screen resolution is 1680x1050 pixels (16:10 screen format).
@scavy thanks, I'm gonna try lowering down the all picture resolutions to 480p.
I followed your guidelines and the issue was gone, however when I try to add up more game system, the graphical glitches appear again on screen.
Interestingly enough is that I still have my Raspberry Pi 3 laying around here and I tested the same theme I'm working on and I don't have these issues
@clkgames You said you would modify the images, but the suggestion was to download the updated theme in the 480p version, because apparently you are using the next pixel theme, did you download the latest updated version of the theme, in 480p?
@zing actually I have created a new theme from scratch. But I kind of found out what the issue was: some background pictures had to be downsized as well as a carrousel background I have created. It's looking good now. Thanks.
It's a bummer we cannot use full size pictures for main menu themes
@clkgames Unfortunately it's a hardware limitation, if you remember that Rpi was originally created for automation; not for retroemulation; so it's totally understandable that there are some limitations to retroemulation.