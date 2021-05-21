Screenscraper doesn't work
b0ddah
I have a valid Screenscraper login entered, but Recalbox won't scrape any games, even though I can see it is finding the correct information in the background. Anybody know a way to fix this? Thanks. Fresh install on a Pi4.
Scavy
Hello @b0ddah
It's not a bug.
Screenscraper's server may be overloaded, generally on the week-end. Retry later ^^
Zing
@b0ddah Just complementing:
Remember that there is a possibility to use external software, it is easier, we recommend: