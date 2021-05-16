@breakbob This shouldn't happen, and, I don't see reports from other users about it, sorry, but it looks like it's some kind of wrong handling on your part OR, some kind of hardware problem (a problematic SD card for example).

I see that you’ve had this problem before:

https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/23002/scyscrapper-bugged-mine-recalbox-7-1-1?_=1621198612854

I am not claiming that it is one or the other, but, judging by what you explain, these are the most likely possibilities.

Did you create an account on the screenscraper, and, on the Recalbox's internal scraper, add your login and password?

You mentioned that you did not succeed with Skraper, and apparently, at that time your problem was just that the screenscraper servers were overloaded (it happens sometimes), when you tried later it worked.

Again I recommend that you use an external software if you are having difficulties with the internal scraper, if you did not like the Skraper, test the ARRM:

https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/11850/arrm-another-recalbox-roms-manager?_=1609592968003