Recalbox 7.2 gameslist update issue
breakbob last edited by
I recenty added few new games to my Recalbox and I updated gameslist from general menu - this update wiped off my Commodore C64 images path from C64 gameslist xml file! I spent days adding and editing this xml file to make EVERY C64 game having a screenshot shown and now there's none. I didn't make a backup of C64 folder or xml file - I just have backup of entire RC7.2 image on the cloud.
I'm truly not impressed if not p*** off , because one click of button should not have cause this problem!
Zing Global moderator Translator
@breakbob This shouldn't happen, and, I don't see reports from other users about it, sorry, but it looks like it's some kind of wrong handling on your part OR, some kind of hardware problem (a problematic SD card for example).
I see that you’ve had this problem before:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/23002/scyscrapper-bugged-mine-recalbox-7-1-1?_=1621198612854
I am not claiming that it is one or the other, but, judging by what you explain, these are the most likely possibilities.
Did you create an account on the screenscraper, and, on the Recalbox's internal scraper, add your login and password?
You mentioned that you did not succeed with Skraper, and apparently, at that time your problem was just that the screenscraper servers were overloaded (it happens sometimes), when you tried later it worked.
Again I recommend that you use an external software if you are having difficulties with the internal scraper, if you did not like the Skraper, test the ARRM:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/11850/arrm-another-recalbox-roms-manager?_=1609592968003
breakbob last edited by
Than you @zing , I think it might be also something wrong with config file but when I checked .xml game list file all the paths to games image were deleted. I restored Recalbox to factory settings and I scraped all C64 games on Skraper. I have account there now and scraped games successfully (I only had to add 50 patches to screenshots for not found games) So it's good it was just matter of few hours of work. I'm making backup of each system now if anything happens again