Hello, this is my first post and Ive tried searching and found some solutions listed but im not sure i understand them.

Ive tried to read the rules but apologies if i over looked something.

I have searched the forums and saw a few posts simular to mine already.

i saw the solution to fix crt-pi shaders not working on raspberry pi 4 as:

"hello

please go to /share_init/

Download shaders.tar.xz

unzip archive

move all files in /share/shaders

you need to erase files inside."

trouble is, im not sure what path is meant as "/share_init/"

im in my local recal box via //recalbox/ but i see no such folder, just share and root.

have i misunderstood the path here?

at any rate thank you for reading and for this wodnerful piece of free software. it has made my innerchild so happy revisiting all these classic titles.

-Coot