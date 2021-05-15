Shader CRT-Pi not working
-
Agracuta last edited by Pitch64
Hello, this is my first post and Ive tried searching and found some solutions listed but im not sure i understand them.
Ive tried to read the rules but apologies if i over looked something.
I have searched the forums and saw a few posts simular to mine already.
i saw the solution to fix crt-pi shaders not working on raspberry pi 4 as:
"hello
please go to /share_init/
Download shaders.tar.xz
unzip archive
move all files in /share/shaders
you need to erase files inside."
trouble is, im not sure what path is meant as "/share_init/"
im in my local recal box via //recalbox/ but i see no such folder, just share and root.
have i misunderstood the path here?
at any rate thank you for reading and for this wodnerful piece of free software. it has made my innerchild so happy revisiting all these classic titles.
-Coot
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
trouble is, im not sure what path is meant as "/share_init/"
This folder is inside the RECALBOX partition.
With // recalbox / you can only access the SHARE partition.
Access via SSH with WinSCP, for example:
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/tutoriels/systeme/acces/acces-reseau-via-winscp
-
Agracuta last edited by
ah i see! thank you, i will try this and get back to you.