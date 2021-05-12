Ok so i just upgraded to the latest build of 64-bit Pc Recalbox. Those built-in games that come with the installation? I simply CANNOT get rid of. Even after deleting them in the file system, and being careful not to delete the actual file folders (so the system won't auto-replace them upon restart). Still, even with the folders empty, those systems STILL show up!

How do i get around this? I love Recalbox but, it's sad something such as this is not more intuitive. I shouldn't need to visit the Official forums for a tutorial on how to delete games.