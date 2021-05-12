How to delete games in latest build?
Ok so i just upgraded to the latest build of 64-bit Pc Recalbox. Those built-in games that come with the installation? I simply CANNOT get rid of. Even after deleting them in the file system, and being careful not to delete the actual file folders (so the system won't auto-replace them upon restart). Still, even with the folders empty, those systems STILL show up!
How do i get around this? I love Recalbox but, it's sad something such as this is not more intuitive. I shouldn't need to visit the Official forums for a tutorial on how to delete games.
Pitch64 Global moderator
@skullgrin there is an option in the menus to hide preinstalled games.
there is an option in the menus to hide preinstalled games.
Oh, wow. That seems to have mostly worked. Now how do i get rid of "ports"? The one with quake and such. I deleted the folder, it comes back on restart. Left the folder but, deleted the contents inside, it STILL comes back on restart. Darn.
Scavy Global moderator
@skullgrin normal,
For Ports, you can not delete the games neither you can hide them. It's a team choice to avoid a critical bug if there's no roms on Recalbox.
@scavy I see. Thanks!