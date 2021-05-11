Emulator audio always routed to headphones when using external drive, 7.2.1 on Pi4
twistedd85 last edited by twistedd85
Menu audio is fine, but no emulators have any sound at all once you start a game. This only affects games on external drives. When I switch back to internal storage all the preinstalled games and their audio work fine. I've reinstalled Recalbox, switch audio outputs and everything to no avail. No idea what's going on.
edit: Uncommenting and forcing it to HDMI does nothing, still routed through the headphone jack.
@twistedd85 It seems that there is some kind of misconfiguration on your part ...
Have you tried the factory reset? You will lose all your custom settings, but you will not lose any personal files (ROMs / BIOS / Saves).
Yep, I downloaded the image and installed it fresh, same problem. Are there any possible conflicts with previous folders or files that Recalbox might've made on the SSD?
Yes, that's probably what happened to you. So there is no problem with internal storage. Watch this video (activate subtitles):
https://youtu.be/skeULeTu7p8
@zing It's been the same external storage I've been using for the past few versions. Unfortunately I wouldn't be able to just reformat the drive, I don't have the space for the games elsewhere, mostly the disc images. Would it be possible to format a much smaller drive and just copy everything over but leave the roms, saves, and bios files? Wasn't sure if there was anything hidden I'd have to worry about.
Did you watch the video? It seems not.
In the video it suggests that you make a backup, but it is just for security. It is not necessary to format the storage device.
There are some hidden files and folders, but you only need to configure your file explorer to show hidden files and folders.
Technically it is possible to do what you want, but it is more work, and I never did it.
@zing Couldn't post yesterday for some reason, I kept getting an error. But that idea did do the trick. Popped the second USB drive into the Pi and plugged it in, let Recalbox it do it's thing and build the folder structure then shut it down. Renamed the Recalbox folder on the SSD to something like recalbox_old, cut and pasted the new folders from the USB stick onto the SSD along side the old one. Cut and pasted everything important (bios files, roms, and saves) into the new folders and deleted the old ones with any old config files. Booted it up and everything was kosher again. I totally wasn't prepared to have to move everything off the SSD, just don't have the room anymore. Glad I didn't have to.
benmully last edited by
@twistedd85 I'm having the same issue but am using the internal SD card that RecalBox is installed on. so all my stuff is in the SHARE on the SD Card. But no game sound. What do I have to do to get it working?
@benmully As already said in this post:
benmully last edited by
@zing OK that worked, but going from a simple 'update' to a 2hr 45min round trip complete reinstall was slightly painful!
I suggested a factory reset, available through advanced settings, not a complete reinstall.