No network on Recalbox 7.2 x86_64

  • Wirby

    Hello,

    I've just downloaded Recalbox 7.2 for x86_64. Games are working quite fine, but I have an issue with network : even though my PC is connected to my router using wired connection, the network configuration screen shows that I'm not connected, no IP is assigned to the ethernet connection.
    I have a recent PC, my motherboard is a MSI B550M Mortar, with a Realtek RTL8125B 2.5G LAN network card, so maybe Recalbox doesn't have any driver for this chipset ?
    Is there anything I can do to make my PC able to connect to the network ?
    Thanks in advance !

  • davidb2111
    Hi @Wirby

    After checking, the linux driver for your network card was added for kernel 5.9.

    On Recalbox 7.2, the kernel is 5.8 (due to incompatiblities with nvidia drivers at that time). The kernel bump is planned for next major release due in few months, I'm sorry.

    If you have a spare network card, that can be a workaround.

    David

  • Wirby

    Ok, thanks, then I'll just wait a few more months.

