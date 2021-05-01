Sega Dreamcast NBA 2K1 and NBA 2K2 are not working properly on Recalbox 7.2
-
I have BIOS files and some games work perfect. But this two freeze after some play (even in practice mode).
Also NBA Live games (2001, 2003) freeze at the main menu screen on Playstation emulator (FIFA 2005 working just fine!).
Is there any good 3D basketball game working on Recalbox?
-
Scavy Global moderator
@helcril check your roms.
Look for a redump psx romset, and get your games from this romset. You can also find them in .chd format.
-
@Scavy, Alas this does not work. Redump version have the same problem freezing on the main menu.
Have you any suggestions on the Dreamcast issue?
-
Scavy Global moderator
@helcril i want to say, if all other games work fine (on PSX on Dreamcast), that may mean these dumps are not a total success. If the game dump is the origin of the problem, nobody can do anything, except proposing a better dump.
-
@Scavy Ok, but why only NBA Live games on PSX? And this is not only my problem, have seen thread here on the forum from other guy. I tried different ones (2000, 2001, 2003) from different sources. Also I have found that NFL 2K1 on Dreamcast freezes too, like NBA 2K games. So I think maybe problem is not with game roms, but with emulator or system software?