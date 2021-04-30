  1. Home
  5. rb 7.2 and edimax dongle Edimax EW-7811UN Nano on rpi2b

  • pommer452

    hello,

    my config : rp2b with Edimax EW-7811UN Nano , external hdd , and bluethooth csl dongle

    i upgraded from 7.1 to 7.2 . (eveything was ok on 7.1)

    Since the upgrade , i'm stuck on the 4 phantoms screens. not able to do anything (my joystick is paired and i have leds on the bt + wifi).
    If i remove the edimax wifi, RB7.2 works ok

    i tried to start without the dongle, then inside rb7.2 put the dongle + wifi parameter => ok . When i reboot => stuck.

    i also tried from a fresh pi3 imager install => same issue with the wifi dongle plugged.

    Can you help to debug, and/or let me know what files to check ?

    thank you.

