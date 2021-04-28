  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Troubleshooting
  4. Recalbox General
  5. RB 7.2.2 - Microsd share partiton now invisible on Windows ?

RB 7.2.2 - Microsd share partiton now invisible on Windows ?

share 82 windows 70 invisible 14 7.2.2 1 partiton 1
Log in to reply
 

Want to support us ?

180
Online

82.8k
Users

23.0k
Topics

165.7k
Posts