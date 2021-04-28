RB 7.2.2 - Microsd share partiton now invisible on Windows ?
Hi guys, I'm doing a new install of RB 7.2 on RPI 3b + ( bartop with joystick connected in gpio ). Removing my microsd and inserting it in the card reader, unlike version 7.1.1 on windows I do not see the share partition where the games are, but only the RECALBOX partition one of a few gb, now to pass 180gb of roms I am forced to do it via Wincsp how did I do once ?
Thanks.
@Space81 Please, use the search tool before post:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/23954/7-2-share-partition-in-win10-not-visible
@Zing sorry and thx