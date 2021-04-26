Recalbox 7.2. DOSBOX not launching games
breakbob last edited by
Hello
I upgraded my RB to 7.2 because I was hyped about simplicity of DOSBOX being Plug & Play without complexity setup but I don't see any change, games are not loading, DOSBOX launches to command line (this an example for Prawo Krwi game)
Z:\set ROOT=recalbox/share/roms/dos/Prawo.pc
I followed instructions and created directory a10.pc where I created Prawo.bat file with following commands:
Prawo.pc/
Prawo.pc/dosbox.bat
Prawo.pc/Prawo.DAT
Prawo.pc/Prawo.EXE
This game doesn't have .DAT file but I wrote this command line anyway
I tried edit bat file for another game like A10 Tank Killer but it have a.exe instead a10.exe and 5 DAT files which aren't titled a10 (mname1.dat, mname2.dat, mname3.dat, player.dat, top1.dat) and I'm not sure which one should be entered in a command line?
Pitch64 last edited by
Put all files of your game into a zip file, put the zip fine into
/recalbox/share/roms/dosand select the core
libretro_dosbox_purein the games infos (on a game Start > Edit game > Emulator).
breakbob last edited by
@Pitch64 Oh joy! I zipped Dreamweb game and it worked! My all DOS games are unzipped so I have some task ahead of me, but yeah I'm happy and so thankful, I wouldn't have guess it myself !!