Odroid XU4 | 7.2 upgrade | Blank screen | No output
After upgrading to to 7.2 on the Odroid XU4, there's no output to the monitor via HDMI, I have web GUI and SSH access but I cannot get any image outpt to the screen.
I went back to 7.1.1 and screen output is back.
Please let me know what I can do to help diagnose the problem,
I also have teh support log data if you need me to upload it as well.
Thank you
I upgraded again just to make sure and the there's no ouput
here's ythe support log.
https://transfer.sh/1lJkT/recalbox-support-507e3721-dcba-248a-c279-6fae310fee53.tar.gz