Odroid XU4 | 7.2 upgrade | Blank screen | No output

After upgrading to to 7.2 on the Odroid XU4, there's no output to the monitor via HDMI, I have web GUI and SSH access but I cannot get any image outpt to the screen.

I went back to 7.1.1 and screen output is back.

Please let me know what I can do to help diagnose the problem,

I also have teh support log data if you need me to upload it as well.

https://file.io/F6ca1VgLCmLm

Thank you