Supervision folder and games extension.
jorgemagana last edited by jorgemagana
Hello, thanks for 7.2 release!
I have a some questions about supervision:
- What is the differencie between Epoch super cassete vision and Watara vision?
- supervision readme file says thats needs games with .sv extension, those are for Watara. For Epoch o Yeno SCV ¿which files are correct? ¿Do I need to put them in other folder?
- Also, ARRM scraper doesn't recognize supervision folder as a system. So, it is impossible to scrap.
I am confused, thanks.
Scavy Global moderator
@jorgemagana hello
1/ they are two different game consoles
Epoch SCV : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Super_Cassette_Vision
Watara Supervision : https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Watara_Supervision
2/ Is there a readme file in the scv folder ?
3/ you have to ask to @nexusone13
@Scavy Thanks!
Hi @Scavy @jorgemana
SCV (Super Cassette Vision) is supported since ARRM 1890 with scv folder name (with extension .bin and .zip)
I don't know if Watara supervision is used in Recalbox, so I didn't add it ... I don't know its folder name and authorized extensions ... so if you have the information, I'm interested . ..
@jorgemagana , if you want to add a new system on ARRM you can follow this wiki : http://jujuvincebros.fr/wiki/arrm/doku.php?id=different_systems_name_en
Scavy Global moderator
it's avaible on v7.2
Thanks, this new system added in 7.2 has the folder "supervision" and extensions .sv and .zip
Pitch64 last edited by Pitch64
Watara Supervision:
- .sv
- .zip
Epoch Super Cassette Vision:
- .bin
- .cart
- .zip
Thanks !!!!
@jorgemagana available in ARRM 1892 BETA v4 (Executable only + templates + some config files) for testing
!! You must have at least 1.8.9.1 version installed !!
download link : http://jujuvincebros.fr/telechargements2/file/96-arrm-beta-1-8-9-2-v4-for-testing-executable-only-templates
@nexusone13 thanks!