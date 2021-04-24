.chd Compressed Games Won't Load in 7.2
I tried loading the .chd compressed games on 7.2 and they crash with the error message:
8<--- cut here ---
Unhandled fault: alignment exception (0xa21) at 0xaf75013c
pgd = 0e8ade62
[af75013c] *pgd=02f32003, *pmd=1ef0e1003
This happened when I tried PCSX-ReARMed and Duckstation for PS1, and it happened for Dreamcast chds as well. This also occurs on both an upgrade from 7.1.1 on a Pi 4 and on a fresh install to a new memory card on a Pi 4. These games worked in 7.1.1.
Also want to confirm a previous post about 8bitdo controllers not working in game on 7.2. Have an SN30 pro and a SN30 pro+, neither work in game.
RustyMG
This bug only seems to occur when you use RetroAchievements and a CHD compressed game at the same time.
Scavy Global moderator
@SkySlicer correct, there's an incompatibility between .chd files and retroarchievements.
I'll stay on 7.1.1 until it's fixed. Love my achievement hunting.