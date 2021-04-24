.chd Compressed Games Won't Load in 7.2

I tried loading the .chd compressed games on 7.2 and they crash with the error message:

8<--- cut here ---

Unhandled fault: alignment exception (0xa21) at 0xaf75013c

pgd = 0e8ade62

[af75013c] *pgd=02f32003, *pmd=1ef0e1003

This happened when I tried PCSX-ReARMed and Duckstation for PS1, and it happened for Dreamcast chds as well. This also occurs on both an upgrade from 7.1.1 on a Pi 4 and on a fresh install to a new memory card on a Pi 4. These games worked in 7.1.1.

Also want to confirm a previous post about 8bitdo controllers not working in game on 7.2. Have an SN30 pro and a SN30 pro+, neither work in game.