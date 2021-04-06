Config Recalbox WIFI with the RPI Image Installer
Hello,
I have configured the WIFI at the Recalbox with the RPI Image Installer. (STRG + UPPERCASE + X).
If I start my RPI zero the WIFI is not connected...
Does anyone know why???
insert the RPI zero card on a RPI 3 and configure it there does not work...
The PI zero has no USB connection. I know there are some solutions like https://www.amazon.de/Micro-USB-Adapter/s?k=Micro+USB+USB+Adapter but I don't have it at home right now
Zing Global moderator Translator
Sorry, but the Raspberry Pi Imager only serves to flash the image of the Recalbox on the SD card, it does not configure the Wifi.
You need to configure Wifi in the Emulationstation menu.
Sure this does not work, the image of Rpi0 is only for RPi0.
@Zing and therefore you need a Keyboard or Something Else.......
Zing Global moderator Translator
@markymark It is not necessary to use a keyboard, it is possible to configure the wi-fi with the joystick using the virtual keyboard. But it is obvious that you will use either a joystick, or a keyboard to play on the Recalbox, so this is not a problem, right?