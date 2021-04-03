Missing N64,PSX and PSP emulator
New to Recalbox and raspberry pi. I downloaded the Raspberry pi installer and used it to write recalbox OS 7.1.1 on my SD card and all works as expected only the 3 consoles mentioned above are not on my recalbox console menu and there is no evidence of bios or Roms on the SD card for them at all. Why?
@jamesb14 hi and welcome. Please read the documentation available on gitbook, you'll find how to add roms and bios yourself. If you need further assistance feel free to reply.
@jamesb14 You really need to do a little more research to understand how the system works, read the documentation and see the tutorials:
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/basic-manual
- https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2oNQ0AT7fx2ExiSNrfHUzga5GnogI4sh
Quickly answering your question:
- First, see if your hardware supports these consoles (otherwise, it won't really appear to you):
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/hardware-compatibility/emulators-compatibility
- Second: The official Recalbox does not come with any copyrighted content, only those that have official authorization from the creators, so you need to add the ROMS and BIOS on your own, the systems will appear in EmulationStation only after you add the ROMs on the desired consoles.