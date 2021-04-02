Argon One setup
elgaucholoco last edited by
Hoi everyone! I am trying to apply the script descibed in another thread for the Argon One fans to work under recallbox:
curl https://download.argon40.com/argonone-setup-recalbox.sh | bash
But I can't type the past part "| bash" in PuTTy can somebody help? If I confirm without it it looks like it installs the thing, but then I can't find the config file nor run the "argonone-config" works...
Pitch64 last edited by
You can use the Character Map on Windows, you will find the character in it between
{and
}
https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/topic/insert-ascii-or-unicode-latin-based-symbols-and-characters-d13f58d3-7bcb-44a7-a4d5-972ee12e50e0