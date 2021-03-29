Dungeons and dragons shadow over mystara
markedgar last edited by
I am able to enable 4 players in mame 2010 by opening the game and changing the configuration to 4 player multi chute but now players 3 and 4 are unable to use magic. Has anyone encountered this problem? Any solutions?
Zing Global moderator Translator
@markedgar Sorry, I have no way to test this situation, but searching the forum I found an old post from another user reporting this problem, unfortunately there is no report of a solution:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/14248/probleme-controle-p3-p4-shadow-over-mystara
See if this helps:
https://www.reddit.com/r/RetroArch/comments/g3qjr9/dipswitch_menu_for_shadow_over_mystara/