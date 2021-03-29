inputautocfg.ini

@burts_19

cannot gain access via puTTy as it says permission denied.

You are doing something wrong, the SHARE partition does not require special permissions...

tried 'mount -o remount,rw /'

Maybe the problem is not the command, maybe your SD card is corrupted, for example.

i know what I have to do once i'm it - i just can't get in it!

I believe you mean that:

https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/9016/a-lire-manettes-n64

Okay, have you tried to insert the SD card into a USB adapter and edit this file directly from Windows?

I don't know what you're doing wrong, you probably typed something wrong at some point, maybe your password, maybe some command, or maybe your card has a problem, I don't know...

I recommend use WinSCP and watch/read these tutorials: