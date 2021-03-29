inputautocfg.ini
burts_19 last edited by
trying to edit input cfg file for N64 controller.
cannot gain access via puTTy as it says permission denied.
tried 'mount -o remount,rw /'
followed by '/recalbox/share/configs/mupen64/InputAutoCfg.ini'
i know what I have to do once i'm it - i just can't get in it!
i'm going round in circles.
thanks in advance.
Zing Global moderator Translator
You are doing something wrong, the SHARE partition does not require special permissions...
Maybe the problem is not the command, maybe your SD card is corrupted, for example.
I believe you mean that:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/9016/a-lire-manettes-n64
Okay, have you tried to insert the SD card into a USB adapter and edit this file directly from Windows?
I don't know what you're doing wrong, you probably typed something wrong at some point, maybe your password, maybe some command, or maybe your card has a problem, I don't know...
I recommend use WinSCP and watch/read these tutorials:
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bt4aHZ2Xo2g&list=PL2oNQ0AT7fx2ExiSNrfHUzga5GnogI4sh&index=12&ab_channel=Recalbox
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/tutoriels/systeme/acces/acces-root-via-terminal
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/tutoriels/systeme/acces/acces-reseau-via-winscp
- https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/tutoriels/systeme/acces/acceder-a-une-partition-en-ecriture