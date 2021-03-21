Suggestion for N64 controller?

I just updated my GPi and Pi3 Box from recalbox 6 to 7.

After that, I (again) tried to set up my 8bitdo N64 controllers to work with recalbox.

Well. There is no success to tell. I just can't get it to work ... so still no N64 games

Because it never really worked and these controllers are no longer listed on any official 8bitdo product lists, I think about buying new controllers for N64 games. Because of the Z trigger and the 4 additional C-buttons, I find it quite hard to play N64 games with other controllers.

So my question to other recalbox users is:

Has any of you found a recommendable N64 that works good with recalbox and mupen?

Or, alternativly, has anyone succeeded in setting up the 8bitdo controller and would share how to do it?

Regards from Augsburg from a N64 fan,

Michael