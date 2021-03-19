  1. Home
Problem with GPIO

  • darth

    Hello team, how are you doing?

    I installed the new recalbox 7.1.1 RELOADED.

    I have a portable case (GAME HAT),

    The manufacturer indications to make it work through GPIO is the following:

    on recalbox.conf edit this:

    controllers.gpio.enabled=1 (change 0 to 1)

    and this:

    ##controller.gpio.args=map=1,2
    controllers.gpio.args=map=5 gpio=5,6,13,19,21,4,26,12,23,20,16,18,-1

    I have been using this on recalbox 6.1.1, with this exact configuration and worked good, but when I tried this on 7.1.1 it does not work.

    Any ideas? Thank you

  • darth

    I forgot to add that I am using Raspberry Pi 3b+

