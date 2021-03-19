Problem with GPIO
Hello team, how are you doing?
I installed the new recalbox 7.1.1 RELOADED.
I have a portable case (GAME HAT),
The manufacturer indications to make it work through GPIO is the following:
on recalbox.conf edit this:
controllers.gpio.enabled=1 (change 0 to 1)
and this:
##controller.gpio.args=map=1,2
controllers.gpio.args=map=5 gpio=5,6,13,19,21,4,26,12,23,20,16,18,-1
I have been using this on recalbox 6.1.1, with this exact configuration and worked good, but when I tried this on 7.1.1 it does not work.
Any ideas? Thank you
I forgot to add that I am using Raspberry Pi 3b+