GPi case safe shutdown problem

Hello,

I've noticed some problems with the safe shutdown used in the GPi case. When I power off the Recalbox using the console switch, looks like some options are not saved correctly and fails. For example, If I deactivate the Wifi and then I shutdown the console, then on startup the Wifi option is "Off", but the wifi connection is enabled and connected. This doesn't happen if I shutdown the console using the "Shutdown" option in Recalbox and then I power off the switch.

I've seen that the shutdown command in the python script is "shutdown -r now", so I want to know if there is any way to do a normal recalbox shutdown from command line to allow it to save all the options before power off all.

Thanks!!