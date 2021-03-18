GPi case safe shutdown problem
Danixu86
Hello,
I've noticed some problems with the safe shutdown used in the GPi case. When I power off the Recalbox using the console switch, looks like some options are not saved correctly and fails. For example, If I deactivate the Wifi and then I shutdown the console, then on startup the Wifi option is "Off", but the wifi connection is enabled and connected. This doesn't happen if I shutdown the console using the "Shutdown" option in Recalbox and then I power off the switch.
I've seen that the shutdown command in the python script is "shutdown -r now", so I want to know if there is any way to do a normal recalbox shutdown from command line to allow it to save all the options before power off all.
Thanks!!
Zing
@Danixu86 I don't have a GPi case to test, but I haven't seen a similar report from any other user.
- What's your version of Recalbox (say the version, don't say "the last one")?
- Did you build your Recalbox yourself, or download a ready-made image from the internet, or did you buy everything ready?
- Can you try with a clean install of the latest official version?
Maybe this will help:
Hello,
Thank you for your response.
My Recalbox version is 7.1.1. Was installed using the oficial image and is almost clean (I just added some bios and roms, but no much more). Is the latest and was reinstalled a few days ago, but I'll try to create a new one with just the Recalbox clean installation.
Best regards.