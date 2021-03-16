PS3 Controllers (BT) Changing Order When 4th One Connected

  1. Home
  • johnodon

    I'll preface this by saying that I believe this an an underlying OS issue and I see the same behavior on Ubuntu Desktop, Batocera x86 and Retropie x86 on a few different PC hardware (generic, Lenovo, HP, etc.).

    Recalbox 7.1.1 x86 on a Asus Chromebox CN65

    I'm having an issue with trying to use 4 genuine PS3 controllers via BT on an x86 build (using the Bluez driver although I tried all 3). I am able to connect/register each without issue.

    • When I power on 1 controller and launch a 4 player game (Gamecube Mario Kart Double Dash in this case), the led indicator says it is P1 and everything works as expected (mapped to P1).

    • When I power on a 2 controllers and launch the same game, the led indicator says it is P2 and everything works as expected (P1 mapped to P1, P2 mapped to P2).

    • When I power 3 controllers and launch the same game, the led indicator says it is P3 and everything works as expected (P1 mapped to P1, P2 mapped to P2, P3 mapped to P3).

    • When I power on 4 controllers and launch the same game, the led indicator says it is P4, however, P1 is now P2 in-game (LED still says P1), P2 is now P3 in-game (LED still says P2), P3 is now P4 in-game (LED still says P3) and P4 is now P1 in game (LED still says P4).

    Also, I have to use the P4 controller to exit the game (select+start) since it is now P1. The controller that has LED1 lit will not work as it is technically P2 now.

    FYI...I see the exact same issue is 4 player games in Retroarch (i.e. Mame TMNT). The 4th controller takes ownership of P1.

    As far as I can tell, everything looks correct in /dev/input. Check the timestamps of the 'js#' entries as I powered on the controllers 1 minute apart.

    # ls -la /dev/input
total 0
drwxr-xr-x    4 root     root           480 Mar 16 13:55 .
drwxr-xr-x   15 root     root          3940 Mar 16 13:55 ..
drwxr-xr-x    2 root     root           100 Mar 16 13:51 by-id
drwxr-xr-x    2 root     root           100 Mar 16 13:51 by-path
crw-rw----    1 root     input      13,  64 Mar 16 13:51 event0
crw-rw----    1 root     input      13,  65 Mar 16 13:51 event1
crw-rw----    1 root     input      13,  75 Mar 16 13:52 event11
crw-rw----    1 root     input      13,  77 Mar 16 13:53 event13
crw-rw----    1 root     input      13,  79 Mar 16 13:54 event15
crw-rw----    1 root     input      13,  81 Mar 16 13:55 event17
crw-rw----    1 root     input      13,  66 Mar 16 13:51 event2
crw-rw----    1 root     input      13,  67 Mar 16 13:51 event3
crw-rw----    1 root     input      13,  68 Mar 16 13:51 event4
crw-rw----    1 root     input      13,  69 Mar 16 13:51 event5
crw-rw----    1 root     input      13,  70 Mar 16 13:51 event6
crw-rw----    1 root     input      13,  71 Mar 16 13:51 event7
crw-rw----    1 root     input      13,  72 Mar 16 13:51 event8
crw-rw----    1 root     input      13,  73 Mar 16 13:51 event9
crw-rw-r--    1 root     input      13,   0 Mar 16 13:52 js0
crw-rw-r--    1 root     input      13,   1 Mar 16 13:53 js1
crw-rw-r--    1 root     input      13,   2 Mar 16 13:54 js2
crw-rw-r--    1 root     input      13,   3 Mar 16 13:55 js3
crw-rw----    1 root     input      13,  63 Mar 16 13:51 mice
crw-rw----    1 root     input      13,  32 Mar 16 13:51 mouse0

    Any chance that there is someone else out there that has 4 OEM PS3 Sixaxis controllers to see if you can replicate the issue. Is there anything else I can provide to help troubleshoot the issue?

    TIA,

    John

  • Zing
    Global moderator Translator
    Translation Master
    Tester
    Global moderator

    @johnodon I can't test it, but I recommend that you see if these tutorials help:

    Try to change the order of the controls in the Retroarch Menu, and then do a configuration overload.

