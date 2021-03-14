Newest 7.1.1 games boot into blank screen (no signal)

Hello,

I hope someone can help me. I'm new to the recalbox scene.

I've installed recalbox 7.1.1 through the Raspberry Pi Imager onto an SD card for my Raspberry Pi3.

Every game I try to run end up in a no signal on my TV. The system is responding though because when I push start and select on my gamepad twice I return to the screen from where I started the game.

Maybe this has been explained somewhere else. If so I'm sorry and please guild me to the correct post.

I hope someone can help me.

Running:

Raspberry Pi 3

Recalbox 7.1.1

8gb Micro sd card formatted with sd card formatter and setup with the Raspberry Pi Imager.

Hdmi connected directly to the 4 TV

Support file:

https://transfer.sh/QMgMJ/recalbox-support-642a47c5-3be7-1ead-c85c-83c949bfcc1b.tar.gz

Hope someone can help.

Thank you in advance.

Regards Sid