Newest 7.1.1 games boot into blank screen (no signal)
Hello,
I hope someone can help me. I'm new to the recalbox scene.
I've installed recalbox 7.1.1 through the Raspberry Pi Imager onto an SD card for my Raspberry Pi3.
Every game I try to run end up in a no signal on my TV. The system is responding though because when I push start and select on my gamepad twice I return to the screen from where I started the game.
Maybe this has been explained somewhere else. If so I'm sorry and please guild me to the correct post.

Running:
Raspberry Pi 3
Recalbox 7.1.1
8gb Micro sd card formatted with sd card formatter and setup with the Raspberry Pi Imager.
Hdmi connected directly to the 4 TV
Support file:
https://transfer.sh/QMgMJ/recalbox-support-642a47c5-3be7-1ead-c85c-83c949bfcc1b.tar.gz

Thank you in advance.
Regards Sid