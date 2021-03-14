  1. Home
  5. Newest 7.1.1 games boot into blank screen (no signal)

  • sidisit

    Hello,

    I hope someone can help me. I'm new to the recalbox scene.
    I've installed recalbox 7.1.1 through the Raspberry Pi Imager onto an SD card for my Raspberry Pi3.
    Every game I try to run end up in a no signal on my TV. The system is responding though because when I push start and select on my gamepad twice I return to the screen from where I started the game.

    Maybe this has been explained somewhere else. If so I'm sorry and please guild me to the correct post.

    I hope someone can help me.
    Running:
    Raspberry Pi 3
    Recalbox 7.1.1
    8gb Micro sd card formatted with sd card formatter and setup with the Raspberry Pi Imager.
    Hdmi connected directly to the 4 TV
    Support file:
    https://transfer.sh/QMgMJ/recalbox-support-642a47c5-3be7-1ead-c85c-83c949bfcc1b.tar.gz

    Hope someone can help.
    Thank you in advance.

    Regards Sid

