Issues with external SSD and USB storage

Dear all,

I have been struggling for a few days, trying to set-up Recalbox on a Pi4 encased in a Nespi 4.

I first tried to use an SSD (exFAT) as external storage. The ROMs ran well, the PS3 controller had no issue connecting via bluetooth. All was well but the sound of the ROMs which was awfully jerky, to the point that it was simply unbearable...

I then thought I may have better luck using a USB stick (exFAT). I changed external storage to the USB stick. After a lengthy reboot, the folder structure is created onto the stick but it is then impossible to reconnect the controllers via bluetooth, reconnect to wifi or even change the UI language... And with only two USB port available on the Nespi 4 case (one used by the USB stick as external storage), impossible to wired two controllers...

This is driving me nuts. Anyone with an idea on how to get around the issue? This would be fantastic...

Thank you very much in advance