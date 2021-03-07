Can't pair bluetooth joysticks
Hi everyone, i have one problem while pairing the joysticks, I have a Raspberry 3 with Recalbox 7.1.1 before that with dragon blaze and working PS3. At first after updating recalbox the controllers worked fine but don't know why they stopped worked and like recalbox reset all the configs.
Well, now while pairing 3 bluetooth joysticks recalbox does not recognize them. If i enter from my pc to my recalbox ip and going into controllers can't change bluez or official, in brief i can't enter controllers menu, it stays as loading...
Any help!?