PICO-8 on ODROID-Go Super
Is it possible to run the latest version of PICO-8 on the ODROID-Go Super?
I've not added any of the PICO-8 files and astroid_avoidance seems to run correctly but gridsofthermometers and Hell Cat don't.
I've found old instructions but they refer to files which don't seem to exist. Does anyone know how to set this up correctly?
Zing Global moderator Translator
@aus According to the changelog of the next version:
- Add retro8 core libretro (PICO-8)
- Fix pico8 system
This does not mean that it will be added on all devices, but if the device is compatible, it will.