Overlays compilation repository for consoles and handhelds
After spending some time grabbing overlays here and there, I have regrouped them into an easily-installed compilation : https://github.com/cosmo0/retropie-overlays
All systems should be covered (except the ones without a Libretro emulator, of course), sometimes with a "generic" overlay. Let me know if you find any problem.
To install, just download the latest release for the pack you're interested in, and copy/paste at the appropriate places (check the readme).
Most of the overlays come from either ScreenScraper, OrionsAngel, MezzB or Duimon. Go thank these people if you like these packs.
See full credits here.
Will grab later, but much appreciated.
Ive been scouring the net for suitable real actual pictures of old tv's to make into Bezels for, eg, the ZX Spectrum, C64 etc.
May post some work in progress.
New release : v1.4
https://github.com/cosmo0/retropie-overlays/releases/tag/v1.4
Found out about Recalbox "complete" pack, so I grabbed a few more systems from there: https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/22321/recalbox-7-x-overlays-complets
- Adds a few systems: Atari 800, Atari ST, MSX1/2/Turbo, Odyssey2/Videopac, Supergrafx, Samcoupe, X1, ZX81. And also Apple 2 but the emulator is not Libretro, so it doesn't display it.
- Changes Channel F & PCFX
@RustyMG check my "sources" folder, there are a LOT of things: https://github.com/cosmo0/retropie-overlays/tree/master/_sources