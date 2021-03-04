Overlays compilation repository for consoles and handhelds

After spending some time grabbing overlays here and there, I have regrouped them into an easily-installed compilation : https://github.com/cosmo0/retropie-overlays

All systems should be covered (except the ones without a Libretro emulator, of course), sometimes with a "generic" overlay. Let me know if you find any problem.

To install, just download the latest release for the pack you're interested in, and copy/paste at the appropriate places (check the readme).

Most of the overlays come from either ScreenScraper, OrionsAngel, MezzB or Duimon. Go thank these people if you like these packs.

See full credits here.