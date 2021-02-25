.CHD files for SegaCD and PCEngine-CD not opening
Using RecalBox on Raspberry Pi 4, and all the games for SegaCD and PCEngine that are .CHD will go to the loading screen, then kicked back to the game selection screen. Any way to fix this?
DacK
@4page Don't know for PCEngine-CD but you have to change the Core for the SegaCD in order to play with .CHD. You have to use Genesis Plus GX.
I did switch the emulator over to Genesis Plus GX, and it didn't do anything. Is there something in a config file I need to change to make it work, or is it just being weird?
DacK
@4page said in .CHD files for SegaCD and PCEngine-CD not opening:
I did nothing more than that for this system...
Do you use .CHD based on redump ?
@DacK I do not know what that means, so probably not.
Scavy Global moderator
@4page all my .chd games for SegaCD launch well.
Check your games, check the bios.
@Scavy What do I look for in the bios?
Scavy Global moderator