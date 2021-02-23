Dualshock 1 adapter usb

@Malahovtut In the Recalbox.conf file, the options you can change to test are:

# -------------- D - Controllers ----------------- # # Enable support for standard bluetooth controllers controllers.bluetooth.enabled=1 # Enable ERTM controllers.bluetooth.ertm=1 ## Please enable only one of these # -------------- D1 - PS3 Controllers ------------ # ##Enable PS3 controllers support controllers.ps3.enabled=1 ## Choose a driver between bluez, official and shanwan ## bluez -> bluez 5 + kernel drivers, support official and shanwan sisaxis ## official -> sixad drivers, support official and gasia sisaxis ## shanwan -> shanwan drivers, support official and shanwan sisaxis controllers.ps3.driver=bluez

I recommend leaving the option "controllers.ps3.enabled=1" like this, and trying to change the drivers (bluez, official, shanwan) on the line (restart before each test):

"controllers.ps3.driver ="

It shouldn't influence, but, if it doesn't work, test by changing the line "controllers.bluetooth.ertm =" to 0.