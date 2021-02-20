Configurations keep resetting after software reset

Hello there guys,

I am having a weird issue, happened all of sudden.

RASPBERRY PI 4, 2GB RAM

I created (actually my 12y old son did) a custom intro video and deleted the original ones.

We had a custom game loading screen as well.

I have edited the file /recalbox/share_init/system/.emulationstation/es_systems.cfg and added FBNEO as an option for Core selection in Mame (because I had some mixed up rom files in Mame folder).

I had it all running really, really well for weeks until yesterday. Now every time I switch on my RPI4, all configurations go back to stock version (Theme, Videos, Loading Screen and the es_systems.cfg file).

Any idea why it was working fine one day and got like this the day after?

What should I do? Go for a clean install?

Regards,

John