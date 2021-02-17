Odyssey2 - sound issue on RPI4 (Recalbox 7.1.1)
Hi there guys, I was wondering if someone have come across this issue:
High Pitch Noise throughout gameplay.
My rig:
Recalbox 7.1.1
Raspberry Pi 4 2GB
Affected Emulator: Magnavox / Odyssey2
Just installed games for several systems (for testing purposes only).
This high pitch noise starts to play immediately after the game is loaded. And that particular emulator barely have any options to tinker with.
1st time happened on Atari5200 emulator, then I read about this being a known issue. Tried multiple solutions and quick fixes but no luck.
Regards,
John
I've found a fix, in case someone needs a help with this issue as well.
Load a game, then press Select +B to bring up the Retroarch menu.
From there, press A and go to Configurations > Audio.
Now set the audio volume and mixer volume to -10.
Hope it helps.
Regards,
John.