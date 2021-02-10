  1. Home
  • sroach

    Hey Folks,

    a question about the original version of the 1978 game Space Invaders.

    Invaders.zip from what I can tell is the original arcade rom from Taito.

    The game works, the sample files provide the sound correctly but there seems to be a lag when I push fire.

    Honestly I am not sure I remember if that is how it worked from the original game?

    Any one have a different experience with the game?

    0 barbudreadmon 1 Reply
  • barbudreadmon
    CRT Hero

    @sroach said in Space Invaders Question:

    Any one have a different experience with the game?

    Maybe depends on the emulator you are using, here using FBNeo i got 1 frame of input lag, which is probably the minimum you'll ever achieve in an emulator without enabling runahead (enabling runahead removes that frame of input lag).

    0
