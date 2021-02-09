New emulator being added to 7.2 - MASSIVE POTENTIAL ?!
RustyMG
Hi all,
Cant remember why, but I just re-read the 7.2 release notes.
As well as adding support for the Epoch Super cassette system and the ability to use the much smaller chd files for the NeoGeoCD, I notice that lr-mess is being added?
This may seem insignificant, but, I believe this could be a MAJOR addition to Recalbox, and has the potential to make Recalbox THE ultimate retro system if the systems supported by lr-mess can be added / implemented?
I believe that lr-mess can now perfectly emulate :
Watara Supervision handheld
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Watara_Supervision
Epoch Game Pocket Computer handheld
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Epoch_Game_Pocket_Computer
The Phillips VG5000
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Philips_VG5000
Epoch Super Cassette Vision
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Super_Cassette_Vision
Casio PV-2000
https://www.old-computers.com/museum/computer.asp?c=1167
Casio PV-1000
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/PV-1000
Sord M5
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sord_M5
Dragon 32
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dragon_32/64
Acorn Electron
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Acorn_Electron
BBC Model B
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/BBC_Micro
Bally Astrocade
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bally_Astrocade
Emerson Arcadia 2001
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arcadia_2001
Coleco Adam
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coleco_Adam
Tandy TRS-80
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/TRS-80
Philips CDi (chd file images only)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CD-i
If even a few of these could be added, there would be no reason for anyone to even think about using any other system