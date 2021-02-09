New emulator being added to 7.2 - MASSIVE POTENTIAL ?!

Hi all,

Cant remember why, but I just re-read the 7.2 release notes.

As well as adding support for the Epoch Super cassette system and the ability to use the much smaller chd files for the NeoGeoCD, I notice that lr-mess is being added?

This may seem insignificant, but, I believe this could be a MAJOR addition to Recalbox, and has the potential to make Recalbox THE ultimate retro system if the systems supported by lr-mess can be added / implemented?

I believe that lr-mess can now perfectly emulate :

Watara Supervision handheld

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Watara_Supervision

Epoch Game Pocket Computer handheld

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Epoch_Game_Pocket_Computer

The Phillips VG5000

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Philips_VG5000

Epoch Super Cassette Vision

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Super_Cassette_Vision

Casio PV-2000

https://www.old-computers.com/museum/computer.asp?c=1167

Casio PV-1000

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/PV-1000

Sord M5

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sord_M5

Dragon 32

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dragon_32/64

Acorn Electron

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Acorn_Electron

BBC Model B

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/BBC_Micro

Bally Astrocade

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bally_Astrocade

Emerson Arcadia 2001

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arcadia_2001

Coleco Adam

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coleco_Adam

Tandy TRS-80

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/TRS-80

Philips CDi (chd file images only)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CD-i

If even a few of these could be added, there would be no reason for anyone to even think about using any other system