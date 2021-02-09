Recalbox 7.1.1 not booting Pi 4
-
mdimart last edited by
Hello, I am VERY new to Raspberry Pi and really not a Linux person. I am hoping someone can help with my issue. When I install Recalbox on an SD card and try to boot, I see a red and green light on the PI but it never loads. I just get a black screen and eventually the red light just shows on the Pi. I have tried the official Pi Imager software, PINN, three different SD cards (2 were 128GB class 10 cards and one was a 16GB class 4 card). I am able to load PI OS and Twister without issue on these SD cards, so I am not sure what is wrong.
I tried loading the image using Windows and then Ubuntu and it made no difference. I tried restoring the overclock of the CPU/GPU back down to defaults as well. I had the same issue with a black screen and no booting when I tried to install and boot NOOBs as well.
I have also tried a different monitor and HDMI cable (I am plugged into the HDMI closest to the power plug)
I am not sure what to look at next. Is it the boot file on the PI? Could I have a defective PI board? Any suggestions would help. Thanks. BTW: I have a PI 4 with 4GB RAM and I am using the Argon One V2 case)
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
@mdimart Remove from the case and test it to see if it is not the case that is causing the problem.
What is your power supply?I s it offering the necessary energy?
How are you installing Recalbox on the SD card? Did you download the correct version for your card? The official version?
Test with an original SD card, class 10, maximum 16gb (SD cards class 4 are not recommended, and SD cards as big as 128gb are also not, I do not rule out the possibility of being the SD card).
Test with another HDMI port too, not only with an HDMI port.