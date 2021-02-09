Recalbox 7.1.1 not booting Pi 4

Hello, I am VERY new to Raspberry Pi and really not a Linux person. I am hoping someone can help with my issue. When I install Recalbox on an SD card and try to boot, I see a red and green light on the PI but it never loads. I just get a black screen and eventually the red light just shows on the Pi. I have tried the official Pi Imager software, PINN, three different SD cards (2 were 128GB class 10 cards and one was a 16GB class 4 card). I am able to load PI OS and Twister without issue on these SD cards, so I am not sure what is wrong.

I tried loading the image using Windows and then Ubuntu and it made no difference. I tried restoring the overclock of the CPU/GPU back down to defaults as well. I had the same issue with a black screen and no booting when I tried to install and boot NOOBs as well.

I have also tried a different monitor and HDMI cable (I am plugged into the HDMI closest to the power plug)

I am not sure what to look at next. Is it the boot file on the PI? Could I have a defective PI board? Any suggestions would help. Thanks. BTW: I have a PI 4 with 4GB RAM and I am using the Argon One V2 case)