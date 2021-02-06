FATAL FURY WILD AMBITION PSX PROBLEM
-
TERRORBOGARD last edited by
Good afternoon everyone ... since I use recalbox and try to play fatal fury wa, practically I can not since the commands there is no way to get them out! It is only played with kicks and blows with no forward or backward movements ... on the other hand, other fighting games like sf ex and the like come out without problems.
I have tried both versions, the usa and japan and the same problem ... no special moves can be marked. someone know some tip to solve this? a hug to everyone from Chile
-
@TERRORBOGARD
What is your hardware?
What's your version of Recalbox (say the version, don't say "the last one")?
Did you build your Recalbox yourself, or download a ready-made image from the internet, or did you buy everything ready?
-
TERRORBOGARD last edited by TERRORBOGARD
@Zing Thanks my friend...i use rpi3b and recalbox 7.1.1...It is the only game that happens and the one that I want to play the most ... I have tried everything (my recalbox is my own )
the game runs smoothly without problems ... but in the commands to make movements like hadokens or supers, it's like I don't have them
-
@TERRORBOGARD Have you checked your BIOS?
Have you tried with another core?
What file format are you using?
-
TERRORBOGARD last edited by TERRORBOGARD
@Zing recalbox only has a 1 psx core ... the rearmed core and nothing else. the bios is ok
use pbp and bin + cue format
-
@TERRORBOGARD Sorry, you are right, in RPi3 there is only one core.
I tested the game, and randomly managed to hit some specials (but the problem is not the controls: I am very bad at this game...).
Have you tried to access the Retroarch Menu and change / customize the control settings for this game?
Open the game and press Hotkey + B, navigate through this menu and you will find the control settings.
-
TERRORBOGARD last edited by
@Zing I've tried all of that, right down to the controls delay. I think this emulator is not very compatible with this game with the controls ... the movements come out once out of 10 and it is the only game in which it happens ... a shame because I wanted to play it