[DAPHNE] Dragon's Lair skips scenes
-
mnull last edited by
Hello all! I'm running Recalbox 6.1.1 Dragonblaze Looking for some help with Dragon's Lair using Daphne. I got Dragon's Lair to run but it seems that the game is loading video files out of sequence and skipping inputs. For example, when the game starts, it will completely skip the input for the drawbridge monster and then skip to an entirely different scene out of sequence. Has anyone had experience with this? I've tried messing with the lair.commands file and removed some of the commands and seem to help but only barely. Any ideas? Thank you?
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
@mnull Read the documentation:
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/emulateurs/arcade/laserdisc/hypseus
Recalbox 6.1.1
The Forum does not support outdated images, if you want help, you need to install the latest official version (remembering that, unfortunately, it is not possible to upgrade from version 6.1.1 to version 7.0, you need to do a clean installation, this video can to help: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=skeULeTu7p8&list=PL2oNQ0AT7fx2ExiSNrfHUzga5GnogI4sh&index=23&ab_channel=Recalbox)
-
mnull last edited by
@Zing
Thank you! I’ll go ahead and update and see if anything changes and delete this thread.
-
sroach last edited by
What version of rom do you have?
The reason I ask is there are versions that do that by design. The version I started with did exactly what you are describing, you just got random scenes and it never started with the draw bridge.
I went to the DLE 2.1 version and it starts with the drawbridge every time.
http://www.dragons-lair-project.com/tech/pages/dl.asp
front he above webpage Rev A through F2 are the original rom sets. F2 is the rom set that has the 'Very Hard' setting.