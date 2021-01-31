  1. Home
  5. Odroid GO Advance Black Screen when starting SNES/PSP

  • some_wizard

    Hi,
    been freshly imaging Recalbox 7.1.1. to an Odroid Go Advance.
    When starting an SNES or PSP rom, the screen will turn black an nothing happens. I am able to terminate the emulator and get back to the menu. NES seems to work.
    Been trying the images with Recalbox 7.1.1 for x64 also on an old laptop to make sure it is not the images causing the trouble --> everything working right away. So I assume it is some compatibility issue...
    Not finding anything in the changelogs - is that a known problem? Or anybody could give me more info how to debug?
    Thanks for your help in advance
    s_w

    @some_wizard Did you try with another SD card?
    Class 10 original SD cards are recommended.

