Raspberry Pi Imager Bricked My SD Card

Hi. I'm brand new here. I'm sorry I don't have any images as this all happened in real time and I thought I could salvage my 64GB SD card. So I had this card left over from an old Galaxy phone I had. It was formatted in ex-FAT. I know RB-Pi needs FAT file allocation, but I saw this Raspberry Pi imager program on Recalbox and thought all this would just work. Things were writing along and I stepped away. I came back to my computer and had an error message that something went wrong, and that I may have a bad drive. Prior to this there was nothing wrong with the SD Card. It was addressable by Win 10, had data on it, and I even made a backup of that data prior to doing all this. I deleted the data existing on the drive and ran the Imager then BRICK. So then I downloaded Etcher. And really had to be careful not to accidentally install a bunch of crapware btw. But while Etcher saw the drive it also ran into an error when I just tried to flash directly with the RB Pi 4 image. So I'm concerned about just buying another card and it being bricked also.

Anyone have any thoughts or similar experiences? Thanks so much!