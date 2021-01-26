Status "not connected" when I set static IP
Hi everyone. I've been trying for a long time to get this fixed but haven't been able to.
Using Recalbox 7.1.1 in my Rpi4 I set the Wifi zone to CN (since I am in China) and everything works fine and it shows connected under settings. Changed to static IP, set everything and it connects (I can ssh, share through my network...) but under status it will show "Not connected". I've tried adding China DNS servers to /etc/dhcpcd.conf but changes won't stay after reboot.
Any way to solve this? Thanks
@colibris79 Maybe that helps:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/22856/recalbox-7-1-1-wifi-not-working-not-connecting/9
@Zing Thanks for the answer. Don't know if it is the same problem since I am connected and get an IP but Recalbox is showing that I am not connected (so things like the time update won't work and maybe the system update). I'm still guessing a DNS problem of some kind.