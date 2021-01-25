Playstation Link RB 7.1.1
Salut,
Est il possible d'activer le Playstation Link avec Recalbox ?
Si oui comment ?
exemple : dans le jeu Wipeout 2097 pour jouer à 2
Zing Global moderator Translator
@p0cth Please, in the international part of the forum, speak in English.
Playstation Link
I had never heard of this feature, but I researched it and it seems that no libretro emulator has this feature, the only thing I found was:
https://github.com/libretro/beetle-psx-libretro/issues/366
If emulators do not have this feature, then Recalbox does not have this feature.
salut à toi homme des traditions, des traductions pardon
voici un petit lien pour éclairer mes propos
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/PlayStation_Link_Cable
in french s'il vous plaît
merci c'est une fonction (link playstation cable) assez rare
pas de chance il est utilisé sur le jeu Wipeout 2097